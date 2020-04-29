JEFFERSONVILLE — Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a police-involved shooting on Middle Road in Jeffersonville. The shooting sent one man to University Hospital in Louisville, where he was later pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation reveals that shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, an ISP trooper from the Sellersburg post made a traffic stop on a passenger car for no taillights while on Middle Road near Loma Vista Court in Jeffersonville. Two people were in the car.
Shortly after making the traffic stop, the trooper requested an ambulance relaying that the female driver of the car was possibly having a medical issue. The trooper continued speaking with the male passenger who had allegedly given a false name to the officer. That passenger was later identified as Malcolm Xavier Ray Williams, 27, of Clarksville.
A short time later, investigators believe Williams brandished a handgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper returned fire and struck Williams, who was then transported to University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The driver was not injured in the incident; however, the trooper, who has not yet been identified, did receive a powder burn and abrasions from the apparent proximity of the suspect’s gun.
This investigation is ongoing, and no charges have yet been filed in this case. Indiana State Police detectives from the Versailles district are investigating the shooting. The Jeffersonville Police Department assisted units at the scene.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s office ruled gunshot wounds as Williams’ cause of death, according to a brief news release. The incident happened at 12:58 a.m. and Williams was pronounced death at 1:29 a.m. at University of Louisville Hospital.
Online court records show that Williams had four outstanding warrants out of Clark County at the time the car was stopped, including for violation of home incarceration. More information in the case such as how many shots were fired and what led up to the shooting was not yet available as of Wednesday afternoon due to the ongoing investigation, an ISP spokesperson said.
