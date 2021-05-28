CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville high-schoolers barred from participating in graduation tonight — as discipline for a water fight inside the school on Senior Day — will still receive their diplomas and recognition from the community.
The seven seniors who participated in the incident, which occurred Wednesday and involved water balloons and water guns, will not be allowed to participate in the graduation ceremony, Clarksville Community Schools confirmed.
However, parents learned the senior will be allowed to gather outside the school to receive their diplomas.
In an email to a parent, Clarksville High School Principal Adrienne Goldman said the students can pick up their diplomas outside the main high school entrance after graduation. A representative of the school district will hand them their diplomas.
Kylie Perez is valedictorian and the girlfriend of one of the seniors not allowed to attend graduation. She is planning for seniors to gather after the ceremony to cheer on the seven seniors.
Perez said she is spreading the word through social media for the seniors, families and community members to gather outside after graduation.
"It's just not going to be the same without all of them there, and I feel like it's a big misunderstanding blown out of proportion," Perez said.
She is disappointed that her boyfriend, Sam Stewart, will not be able to walk across the stage with everyone else.
"Since freshman year I've seen his hard work throughout the school years," she said. "He's just been waiting for this moment. I was so excited to see him accomplish this. It's something he's been waiting for. He's always been my No. 1 supporter — he was excited to cheer me on, and I won't get to see him [at the ceremony]."
The school district released a statement Friday, saying the water fight "jeopardized the safety of our students and staff and created a substantial disruption to the educational environment" and that the "safety and well-being of all our students remains our top priority."
The statement noted that school officials would not discuss individual students involved in the incident, but that "in order to dispel rumors and correct inaccurate information circulating, we can provide some relevant facts about the incident that took place. These are:
● At no time did Clarksville High School administrators or staff give permission for students to partake in water activities inside the high school.
● Neither high school administrators nor staff provided water-related supplies to students.
● The water activities were scheduled for a senior picnic to be held outside at a later time than the incident occurred.
● The seven individuals involved are still graduating, but will not participate in the commencement ceremony Friday evening."
Sam Stewart's mother, Staci Stewart, said her son will be outside the school in his cap and gown tonight.
It is "better than nothing," she said, but she is still holding onto hope that the seniors will be able to walk across the stage tonight.
"I am still begging and pleading for our son to walk across the stage," she said. "I don't want their final moment of their 12 years of hard work to be taken away from them over a water gun fight."
One student slipped and fell during the incident, the district confirmed. Parents say the student who fell was uninjured and was one of the seniors who will not be allowed to walk at graduation due to involvement in the water fight.
Clarksville Community Schools said the decision was "not taken lightly and we will always strive to provide the safest and most secure educational environment for all of our students at all times."
The Clarksville High School graduation ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. today at the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.