CLARKSVILLE — In a unanimous decision Tuesday night, the Clarksville Town Council voted to condemn the former Colgate Palmolive Plant near the Ohio River shore at 1410 South Clark Boulevard.
The site is recognizable to the area because of the Colgate Clock.
"The town's position is the whole reason we are doing this process is we want to retain the historical value and the significance of the building," said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin. "The town is going to try to save as many buildings, and that includes the clock as well."
Questions about what would become of the site, unused since 2011, have been swirling for more than a decade.
“We did not make this decision lightly; condemnation is always used as a last resort and we have exhausted all other options. If we allowed for the site to continue to degrade for another 11 years it would likely require demolition," members of the Clarksville Town Council said in a joint statement. "We want to preserve and enjoy our history, we do not want to see it relegated solely to pictures and stories.”
Town officials said they plan to use eminent domain against Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments to develop the site. Colgate-Palmolive Co. operated the plant until it closed in 2007. The property was unused until it was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group LLC. It was transferred in 2014 to Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC.
Long before Colgate-Palmolive took over, Indiana's only state prison was relocated to the address in 1847. It replaced Indiana's first state prison, built in Jeffersonville in 1820.
The brick structure was considered modern at the time, replacing the wooden facility in Jeffersonville. Prisoners themselves were tasked with building part of it, and it was not built up to standard at first.
In 1918, much of the property was destroyed by a fire, rumored to be an arson, and in 1923 the facility was sold to the Colgate Company.
The iconic 40-foot clock, one of the largest in the world, was relocated and lit in 1924.
The plant ceased operation in 2007, but the clock stayed.
A number of parties spoke out against the passage of the condemnation at Tuesday night's Town Council meeting.
New Albany attorney, Justin Endres, spoke during the public comment section. He said he represents Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments, LLC.
He said the town's proposition to condemn the building is unprecedented and is an overreach.
"What makes this even more unique is the lack of direct information that we can get via council or staff regarding the purpose of the taking," he said. "So I hope to hear a little bit more about that, as you debate the resolution, I hope it will be a debate."
At least five people spoke out in support of Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC., including owner Jayesh Sheth.
Sheth said the building with the clock is just a portion of the property, which is an expansive 850,000-square feet. He also said there's interest to put in a company with high-paying cyber security jobs in the area.
The town council swiftly passed the measure, with a unanimous vote and no discussion.
The News and Tribune has reached out to Endres for comment.
