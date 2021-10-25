JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville police are investigating after a Clark County teen was accidentally fatally shot over the weekend.
According to a news release, officers responded around 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of a juvenile who had sustained a single gunshot wound from a rifle. The teen, who the Clark County coroner has identified as 15-year-old Kamm VanGilder, was traveling in a vehicle with a retired Jeffersonville police officer at the time when it was reported a rifle in the vehicle had accidentally discharged.
Officers on scene began life-saving measures until New Chapel EMA arrived. VanGilder was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy Monday confirmed the shot was accidental.
