The Sherman Minton Renewal team provided an update this afternoon regarding the closure of Interstate 64 in both directions at the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Here's the update:
"Engineers working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation are conducting detailed inspections of components of the Kentucky approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge to identify needed repairs to safely reopen the bridge to traffic.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project team and state transportation officials are working diligently to reopen the bridge to traffic as quickly as possible and will provide more information about the needed repairs and potential timeline later this afternoon.
The upper and lower decks of the bridge were closed overnight after construction crews identified a component of the approach bridge was in need of immediate repair. Crews were evaluating the Kentucky approach to make planned repairs as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
Please use alternate routes and designated detours. The suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area, notifying motorists of the closure and alternate route."
*** ORIGINAL STORY ***
NEW ALBANY — Interstate 64 is closed in both directions at the Sherman Minton Bridge until further notice.
Sherman Minton Renewal announced the closure Thursday morning.
"A component of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach span was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the bridge. This closure will remain in effect until the repair is made," project officials said in a news release.
