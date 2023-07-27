NEW ALBANY — The Sherman Minton Renewal team issued an update to the interstate closure at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Here's the update:
"Engineers working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation are analyzing proposed repair plans for the Kentucky approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge to allow officials to reopen two-way traffic on Interstate 64 in the coming days.
The team is also continuing detailed inspections throughout the night to evaluate the upper deck of the approach and preparing repair plans that would allow traffic to resume on the upper deck of the bridge as quickly as possible.
The bridge, which has been undergoing a long-term repair and rehabilitation project, was closed late Wednesday upon engineers spotting needed repairs to a bearing and pier that support the upper deck. The problem was not previously visible.
The lower deck of the Sherman Minton carries two lanes of traffic eastbound and one lane westbound. The upper deck, which was already partially closed for rehab work, currently carries one lane of westbound traffic.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project team and state transportation officials will reopen the lower deck of the bridge by performing temporary repairs to ensure the safety and stability of the upper deck. They currently are evaluating options to repair the bearing and pier that supports the upper deck.
No timetable has been set to reopen the upper deck.
The pier in question is located on land in an area where the approaches for upper and lower decks come together on the Kentucky side of the bridge. The pier supports the approach and does not support the river crossing.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project team is working diligently to reopen the upper bridge to traffic as quickly as possible and will continue to provide updates.
Please use alternate routes and designated detours. The suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area, notifying motorists of the closure and alternate route."
*** UPDATE ***
The Sherman Minton Renewal team provided an update this afternoon regarding the closure of Interstate 64 in both directions at the Sherman Minton Bridge.
Here's the update:
"Engineers working for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation are conducting detailed inspections of components of the Kentucky approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge to identify needed repairs to safely reopen the bridge to traffic.
The Sherman Minton Renewal project team and state transportation officials are working diligently to reopen the bridge to traffic as quickly as possible and will provide more information about the needed repairs and potential timeline later this afternoon.
The upper and lower decks of the bridge were closed overnight after construction crews identified a component of the approach bridge was in need of immediate repair. Crews were evaluating the Kentucky approach to make planned repairs as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
Please use alternate routes and designated detours. The suggested alternate route will be I-265 and I-65. Regional traffic signs and variable message boards will be posted in the project area, notifying motorists of the closure and alternate route."
*** ORIGINAL STORY ***
NEW ALBANY — Interstate 64 is closed in both directions at the Sherman Minton Bridge until further notice.
Sherman Minton Renewal announced the closure Thursday morning.
"A component of the bridge deck on the Kentucky approach span was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the bridge. This closure will remain in effect until the repair is made," project officials said in a news release.
