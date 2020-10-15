CLARKSVILLE — Derby Dinner Playhouse has announced it will cancel all performances of the current show "Clue" through Oct. 26 because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
The Clark County Health Department confirmed Thursday afternoon that one employee has tested positive. Management said the employee does not have direct contact with visitors; the health department said there had been no exposure to the public.
Management is working with the health department on contact tracing and other guidance and plans to remain closed until Oct. 27. Other employees who have been in proximity are undergoing testing.
All ticket holders to the canceled events will be contacted and taken care of. Derby Dinner asks that ticket holders not call the box office directly but if it must be reached, email tickets@derbydinner.com.
