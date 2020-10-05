FLOYD COUNTY — A man is hospitalized at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot by police early Monday near Floyd Central High School.
Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting that occurred in a residential area. It stemmed from an domestic disturbance that started around 1 a.m. Monday, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls. The man was shot by a Floyd County Sheriff's deputy or deputies, Huls noted in a news release.
According to ISP, four Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Country Trace Lane. A woman called 911 advising of a domestic disturbance and asking police to respond to the scene.
Upon arrival, officers observed a domestic situation between a couple, and the deputies eventually spoke with both the husband and wife at the door. During the conversation, the husband walked away and returned with a shotgun, and after multiple orders for the man to drop the gun, at least one officer fired and hit the subject, according to an ISP news release.
The man who was shot was taken to UofL Hospital, and he is currently in critical condition. The man was found to be in possession of a handgun following the police-involved shooting.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop requested assistance from ISP, which is conducting an ongoing investigation. ISP detectives were joined by officers from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. Floyd County Animal Control also responded to the scene due to multiple K-9s at the residence.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available, Huls said. He noted that there is no video footage available of the incident, and there were no body cameras or in-car cameras at the scene.
