JEFFERSONVILLE — Part of downtown Jeffersonville is without power this afternoon.
According to Duke Energy's power outage map, 235 customers are without power in downtown Jeffersonville. The outage was first reported at 3:56 p.m., and power is expected to be restored at 7:45 p.m.
More than 1,000 people were without power in downtown Jeffersonville around 4 p.m.
According to Duke Energy, the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.