An EF-1 tornado struck near Indiana University Southeast on Sunday morning resulting in roof damage at Carriage House Apartments, uprooted trees and snapped power lines, the City of New Albany confirmed. No injuries have been reported due to the storm.
About 10 residents at Carriage House will be temporarily displaced due to the damage, the City of New Albany announced in a statement. The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-1 tornado occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 265 interchange along Grant Line Road.
"I am shocked at the amount of damage and how quickly this storm rolled in," said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, who visited Carriage House and other sites affected by the severe weather.
"Many thanks to our safety officials for their quick response. I also really appreciate Duke Energy's and Centerpoint's effort to restore power and gas to the residents as quickly as possible. I am very grateful no one was hurt and we had emergency personnel on the scene when we need them."
*** UPDATE ***
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 miles per hour struck New Albany this morning, WAVE3 meteorologists report.
The tornado occurred near the Interstate 265 corridor of Grant Line Road with damage including downed power lines and trees as well as structural damage to some buildings including at Indiana University Southeast.
More than 700 Duke Energy customers in New Albany were still without electricity as of 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
"Crews will work diligently to assess damage and restore power as quickly as possible," Duke Energy spokesperson Lisa Brones Huber said. "During restoration, the first priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes."
Safety Tips
• Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.
• If a power line falls across a vehicle that you are in, stay in the vehicle. If you MUST get out of the vehicle due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the vehicle and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the vehicle when your feet touch the ground.
• Turn off appliances and other electrical devices that may have been on when the power went out, so there’s not an immediate surge on the system when power is restored.
• The quickest way for customers in Indiana to report power outages is by calling 1-800-343-3525.
You can receive status updates on a power outage affecting you by texting REG to 57801, or sign-up online at duke-energy.com/outagealerts.
*** ORIGINAL STORY ***
SOUTHERN INDIANA — About 1,000 customers were without electricity Sunday morning after a round of severe thunderstorms moved through the area.
Duke Energy reported on its website that most of the outages affecting Southern Indiana were in New Albany.
The City of New Albany posted on its social media pages that areas of Grant Line Road near Indiana University Southeast were closed due to power outages with electric lines down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.