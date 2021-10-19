JEFFERSONVILLE — Power was restored for Duke Energy customers in the downtown Jeffersonville area after about a 45-minute outage Tuesday afternoon.
According to the utility company, the outage was caused by a squirrel obstructing a substation.
About 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Jeffersonville lost their electricity about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Duke's website, the outages primarily affected downtown customers, ranging from the Spring Street area then spreading east toward Dutch Lane.
