JEFFERSONVILLE — Power was restored for Duke Energy customers in the downtown Jeffersonville area after about a 45-minute outage Tuesday afternoon. 

According to the utility company, the outage was caused by a squirrel obstructing a substation.  

About 4,000 Duke Energy customers in Jeffersonville lost their electricity about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Duke's website, the outages primarily affected downtown customers, ranging from the Spring Street area then spreading east toward Dutch Lane. 

