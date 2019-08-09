SCOTT COUNTY — Indiana State Police have identified four of the five people killed early Friday after a van carrying seven people crashed in Scott County.
Jeremiah Akers, 18, of Deputy; Christopher Paul Dry, 18, of Indianapolis; Wandella Marie Brown, 22, Austin; and Elizabeth Michelle Wagner, 20, of Lexington; and Sarah Starling, 16, of New Albany, were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Main Street near Rise Walk Road, just north of Scottsburg.
On arrival they found a 2002 black Ford Explorer in a field near the highway. Several of the occupants had been ejected during the crash, and two had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to Scott County Memorial Hospital. They were later flown to University of Louisville Hospital and are in stable condition.
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street approaching Rose Walk Way at a high speed when the car left the roadway for unknown reasons. None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, and the car overturned several times before coming to a stop in an upright position.
Indiana State Police were assisted by the Scott County Sheriff's Department, Scottsburg Fire Department, Scott County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Scott County Coroner in reconstructing the crash, which remains under investigation.
