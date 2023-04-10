LOUISVILLE — A fifth victim has died following Monday's shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville.
The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Monday night that Deanna Eckert, 57, died as a result of the shooting. Five victims have died from the shooting, and the shooter was killed during an exchange of fire with police.
LOUISVILLE - Five people including the shooter are dead and nine injured after police said a man who is a Floyd Central High School graduate opened fire with a rifle inside a downtown Louisville bank Monday morning.
Suspected shooter Connor Sturgeon, 25, was an employee of Old National Bank, according to police. He was shot and killed by police who responded to the shooting.
Police confirmed Sturgeon livestreamed the shooting on social media.
"Unfortunately it's a sad day in our city," said Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel at a press conference on Monday afternoon. "At 8:38 (a.m.) there was a report of shots fired at Old National Bank. Officers came in three minutes. The suspect shot at officers, they then returned fire and stopped that threat."
Old National Bank is located at 333 Main St. near several area businesses, restaurants and attractions.
Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed all of the victims were employees of Old National Bank or worked at the office building where the shooting occurred.
Four people were killed in the shooting. LMPD identified them as:
-Joshua Barrick, 40
-Thomas Elliot, 63
-Juliana Farmer, 45
-James Tutt, 64
Others remain hospitalized including LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was in critical condition Monday evening after being shot in the head while responding to the call.
Gwinn-Villaroel said that Wilt graduated the police academy last month.
"The officer who is in critical condition today, officer Nicholas Wilt, 26-years of age, just graduated from the police academy on March 31," she said. "...he was struck in the head engaged in this incident. He has come out of brain surgery and is in critical, but stable condition."
Nine victims were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Smith.
He said three of those victims were in critical condition Monday evening and did require "operative care."
The hope is that the victims will survive the next 24 hours and then health care providers will go from there, he said.
"We treated a total of five gunshot wounds," Smith said.
Three people were still in the hospital and three others had been released.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also spoke at Monday afternoon's press conference and said the event was a violent, targeted attack.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was emotional when he spoke and said one of the victims was a close friend of his.
Mass shooting survivor Whitney Austin attended the press conference.
Austin leads the organization Whitney Strong, a group focused on finding common ground to end gun violence. She was wounded during a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati in 2018.
She was also shot in a bank building.
"It does feel familiar and I am frustrated, that not the same, but a very similar situation, that happened to me more than four years ago has now played out here in Louisville, Kentucky, when we know that gun violence is preventable and we have solutions to make it preventable," Austin said.
Austin said she "is on the side of solving the problem."
"We are not helpless, none of us are helpless when it comes to making change," she said.
She offered words of encouragement and support to the victims and their families.
"It's going to be really difficult, and for me, what has always made it (better) is one, to have gratitude for my survival and two, to take action to find hope in working toward solutions that can prevent it," Austin said.
The public went to work helping after the shooting Monday morning.
Members of the management team at Against the Grain Public House, a restaurant located at Louisville Slugger Field, had just arrived for a team meeting when they first heard about Monday's shooting.
"Our team was coming in for a morning management meeting," said Director of Operations Jason Smith. "...it was all the responders coming, so we weren't quite sure (what was going on.) We all got (into) a safe space. We kept our doors open for the response teams to have a space to kind of figure stuff out."
Smith said it's "surreal" to have this type of event in downtown Louisville.
Against the Grain is located near the shooting scene.
"It's surreal that these things happen, these randomly isolated incidents," Smith said. "We all consider this our home and our safe space. And it's disturbing to hear these things happen."
He said the restaurant is closed on Mondays and will likely reopen Tuesday. Staff is supporting each other during this time.
It was an easy decision to open Against The Grain Public House to first responders as the events unfolded Monday morning, Smith said.
"That's what we do, we are a gathering place," he said. "That's what Public House means. We wanted to open our doors and have a spot for everybody to come, a place to gather and reconvene. It is just natural to us."
Sturgeon was a 2016 graduate of Floyd Central. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a bachelor's degree and master's degree.
