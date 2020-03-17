CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said the woman is in her late 50s and had previously been in contact with a positive case in Louisville. She is currently in the ICU at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
According to a news release, the patient is a Humana employee, working at the Waterfront Tower in downtown Louisville, East Plaza, 17th floor. Louisville's second presumptive positive case last Wednesday was a man who works in the same building, newsgathering partner Wave 3 previously reported. Employees were sent home from the day following the test results.
The Clark County patient had been identified as a possible contact before arriving at the hospital and proper protocols were taken from her entering the emergency department to admission.
"At this point, COVID-19 aka coronavirus has arrived in our community," Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said, according to the release. "The theory of six degrees of separation comes to mind, which contends that because we are linked by chains of acquaintance, you are just six introductions from any other person on the planet."
There is no widespread testing available in Southern Indiana for the novel coronavirus, and a positive test does not change the treatment, the release states. If symptoms are severe, a person may be hospitalized.
"If you believe you have symptoms of COVID-19, please seek guidance from your primary care physician or urgent care, by phone," according to the release. People who believe they have symptoms and who don't have a primary care physician or who are uninsured can contact LifeSpring Health Systems at 812-280-6606 or the Family Health Centers of Southern Indiana at 812-283-2308.
No one should arrive without first calling, to ensure staff are ready with proper precautions in place to help mitigate the potential spread of the disease.
IU Health offers free virtual screening for Hoosiers by downloading the app "IU HEALTH VIRTUAL VISITS."
To receive essential updates from the Clark County Health Department, text "healthinfo" to 888777. For more updates follow the Indian State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh.
