NEW ALBANY — A Floyd County teen who pleaded guilty in August to an arson that later took the life of a family member has been sentenced.
Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody accepted the plea Wednesday for Adam T. Hersker, 15, who was charged as an adult with a level 2 felony causing bodily injury.
Court records show Hersker told police he intentionally set a fire June 19 at the home where he lived with his two siblings and aunt and uncle, due to an earlier argument.
Mike and Dorothy Hersker, the children's guardians, were both injured in the fire, with Mike sustaining burns over 80 to 90 percent of his arms and legs, court records show. He succumbed to his injuries July 4.
Adam Hersker could have received between 10 and 30 years in prison for the charge, and was sentenced to 17 and-a-half years, which is outlined in the plea agreement. No part of that sentence is suspended at this time, but it could later be modified; the court will review the case after the defendant turns 18.
"You are being given an opportunity that not many people get," the judge told the defendant.
In court, Dorothy addressed Hersker, the child she has raised since he was an infant. She told him while he is and will always be her child, she said she will live with the physical and mental scars of the situation forever — losing her husband, her home and her child to the courts for now.
"All I have left are memories of a life that used to be," she said. "Mike was supposed to be there for ... proms, graduations, weddings and the birth of future babies ... all of this was stolen by your decision that night."
However, she told her son that she and the family forgive him for what has happened.
"We have forgiven you," she said. "Forgiveness doesn't mean the past is erased...[but] I want you to know I love you and pray for you every day.
"I hope you remember the things we taught you. Please remember that God gave us free will and please use it wisely."
Thomas Hersker, Adam's biological father and Mike's brother, also spoke in court, directing his words to the judge. He said after the hearing that he doesn't want to see the teen get any part of the 17 and-a-half years reduced.
"With the possibility that he gets out at the age of 18 is not acceptable," he said. "I know my brother would probably accept that, I don't accept that."
Court records show that while the rest of the family was outside the home and accounted for, Mike Hersker entered the house multiple times looking for Adam, believing he might still be in there.
Thomas Hersker said if not for that, "my brother might still be here with us today," he said.
Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said following the hearing that the state was pleased with the resolution.
"We think that's a fair sentence based on the protection of the community [and] holding the individual accountable and also for the victims," he said. "You have a very serious charge here."
Chief Public Defender J. Patrick Biggs, who represented Hersker in the case, did not comment following the sentencing hearing.
Hersker has been held in custody since he was charged in the case. Following Wednesday's sentencing, he will be transported to a juvenile detention section of the Indiana State Department of Correction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.