FLOYDS KNOBS — A Floyds Knobs home is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday night.
Firefighters from the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to the structure fire in the 5000 block of Bent Creek Drive.
The house belongs to Dale and Catherine Mills, who were away from home at the time of the fire.
“We’re thankful that we’re alive, we’re thankful no one was hurt, and we’re devastated that we’ve lost our home,” Catherine said Friday morning as she stood in her front yard, looking on as the fire continued to smolder.
When firefighters arrived on scene the night before, they found a working fire that had already gone through the roof of the house.
Crews faced challenges supplying water for the firefighting operations due to limited hydrants in the area, a long driveway and insufficient water flow, according to Sgt. Ryan Houchen with Lafayette Fire.
Crews laid more than 1,000 feet of large-diameter supply line from the road to the residence. They initiated tanker operations, but even after getting a water supply it was difficult to maintain, according to Houchen.
A second alarm was then initiated for tankers and manpower.
Houchen said Friday that crews were monitoring the scene, but they were letting the fire die out rather than "putting a bunch of manpower in danger."
The fire remains under investigation, Houchen said, and he expects to release more information about the fire in the next day or two.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including Greenville Fire Protection District, Georgetown Fire Protection District, Palmyra Fire Protection District, New Chapel Fire EMS and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department.
The Salvation Army Canteen offered support and hydration for responding personnel.
Catherine said it is difficult knowing they have lost belongings that cannot be replaced, including photos of parents who have died.
The couple was driving to a lake for the weekend when the fire broke out, and they were about two hours away.
The house was “pretty much gone” by the time they got back home, she said.
“My stepdaughter got here first, and she said she heard a window break, and after the window broke, [the fire] just sort of went everywhere,” Catherine said.
The couple had their dog with them in their vehicle, and Catherine said she was hoping they could save the koi fish remaining in a water tank in the home.
