GEORGETOWN — Former Georgetown Police Chief Dennis Kunkel has been charged with official misconduct following a seven-month investigation.
Charges were filed Thursday against Kunkel, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police (ISP.) He faces a level 6 felony for official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor for failure to deposit public funds and a class A misdemeanor for conversion.
The investigation, led by Detective Craig Starr of the ISP Organized Crime and Corruption Unit, began in September after Georgetown authorities requested that police check into potential misuse of funds.
The investigation and audit, assisted with by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, revealed more than $8,000 in auto tow-in fees that were not deposited with the town clerk-treasurer.
The senior prosecuting attorney in the case has requested Kunkel be summonsed for an initial hearing.
Kunkel was placed on paid administrative leave Sept. 11 by the Georgetown Town Council pending the investigation. He officially resigned Monday, according to a news release from the town attorney.
“These actions were taken after the Town Council received allegations and evidence of financial misconduct,” according to the statement. “It is the town council’s intention to seek a new Town Marshall and will immediately move forward with that process. The town is committed to continue operating its police department, and to providing police protection to the residents of Georgetown.”
Sgt. Travis Speece has been in the role of interim chief of the department since January.
