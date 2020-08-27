NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Republican Party in a 54-0 caucus vote Thursday night selected Chris Lane to be Floyd County's prosecutor.
Lane was chief deputy prosecutor but took over in an interim role after the death in July of long-time prosecutor Keith Henderson. Lane will serve the remainder of this term and said he intends to seek election to the seat in 2022. He was sworn in Thursday by Floyd County Superior Court No. 2 Judge James Hancock.
"I feel blessed beyond belief and honored to fulfill the term for Keith," Lane said after the vote. "I love this community with a passion and I'll continue to work hard serving the citizens of Floyd County doing the job well. We'll be innovative — we'll continue the tradition but we'll look to the future and we'll do what we perceive to be the best to serve all the people of Floyd County."
Lane said the most important job of the prosecutor in Floyd County is to continue to apply the law impartially for all involved.
"We want the citizens to know that everyone is protected under the law and treated fairly," he said. "That is crucial to me for everyone to know that when you come before the judge, you're going to be treated fairly and you're going to be treated with dignity, and the victims of crimes will be treated with dignity."
Under Indiana law, when an elected office becomes vacant, the political party of the candidate who had been elected to that office has 30 days from the date the state is notified to caucus and select an appointee based on at least 51% of the precinct committee members in attendance. Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said she notified and received confirmation from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's office Aug. 3 that they had received the notice.
Anyone wishing to be considered in the vote had until 72 hours before the caucus to inform the party; a nomination could also be made from the floor during the caucus for a potential prosecutor. Lane was the only person who did so and no nominations were made during the closed meeting, Floyd County Republican Party Chair Shawn Carruthers confirmed.
He added that Lane is well-equipped to take up the role left by the late Henderson.
"There was never really a dropoff," Carruthers said. "Chris has been in the office there as a first deputy so he had a lot of experience and he was ready to step into the role of prosecutor. So Floyd County will be in a good position. We're definitely happy to see Chris stepping into that role and excited to see what the future holds for him."
Lane graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology and communications from IU Southeast in 1995, received a Master of Science in social work in 1997 and graduated with a Juris Doctor, cum laude from Capital University Law School in 2003.
He was admitted to law practice in Indiana in 2003, Kentucky in 2005 and worked in the prosecutor's office from 2005 to 2009 before returning in 2017 in the role of chief deputy prosecutor. Before his death July 31, Henderson had been Floyd County prosecutor for 18 years.
