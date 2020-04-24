SELLERSBURG — A southbound semi-truck struck a stranded motorist on Interstate 65 late Thursday night, killing a Henryville man.
Indiana State Police at Sellersburg responded at around 11:07 p.m. to a crash on I-65 southbound near the seven mile-marker, close to the exit for for Clark County Airport and Deam Lake. Responding units quickly shut down I-65 southbound at the nine mile-marker, and requested ISP crash reconstructionists and a commercial motor vehicle inspector to assist. The interstate remained closed for approximately four hours.
The preliminary investigation shows a car driven by Cody William Whitehead, 24, of Henryville, was stationary on the side of the roadway in the emergency lane with its hazard lights activated. Investigators believe the car ran out of gas, and the driver was waiting in his vehicle after calling for assistance.
Shortly after 11 p.m., a semi-truck driven by Matthew T. Zartman, 30, of Burnsville, N.C., crossed over the fog line for an unknown reason, striking the car and pushing it into the guardrail on the west side of I-65. The car came to rest partially in the right-hand lane and was then struck by a car and another semi, both of which were unable to avoid the collision.
Whitehead was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner's Office. Next of kin was notified by the coroner's office and ISP. No other drivers were injured.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this crash; however, blood results are pending.
No citations or charges have yet been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.
ISP was assisted by units from the Sellersburg Police Department, the Clark County Sheriff's Department, the Tri-Township Fire Department and the Clark County Coroner's Office.
