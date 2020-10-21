CLARK COUNTY — Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clark County were closed for more than six hours Wednesday as crews cleaned up after a crash involving two semis.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the crash was reported just after 9 a.m., and the roadway reopened around 3:30 p.m. One driver was transported to University of Louisville hospital.
Huls said both semis were side by side on Interstate 265 westbound and attempting to make the turn onto I-65 when one driver, who witnesses say was going too fast for the turn, caused a collision with the second semi. The semi which had been hit was bumped onto I-65 and stopped on the median, and the driver of the first semi lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Huls said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor but toxicology results are pending.
