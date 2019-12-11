CLARKSVILLE — A woman was hospitalized Tuesday night after police say she was hit while trying to cross Interstate 65 at the 1.3 mile marker, near the Radisson hotel in Clarksville.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the woman had been attempting to cross the roadway just before 7:30 p.m. when she was struck by a northbound car. The woman, who police were unable to immediately identify due to her having no identification, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where she underwent surgery.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Huls said the driver of the car, who is from Pekin, does not face any charges in the incident.
The two left lanes were closed following the crash as police cleared the scene.
