Semi 2
Buy Now

A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer has shut down Ind. 62 near Charlestown.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

CHARLESTOWN —Indiana 62 is now open after a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer shut down down the roadway near Charlestown this morning. 

Clark County Sheriff's Col. Scottie Maples said the accident occurred at 14 Mile Creek. No injuries were reported. 

Tags

Recommended for you