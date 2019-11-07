Condit Brewer Steele, Jr. 78 of Charlestown, IN passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on December 6, 1940 in Scottsburg, I to Condit B. Steele, Sr. and Louise M. Peters Steele. He was an Army Veteran and a former supervisor at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in C…
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; sons Kevin and Scott, Jeffrey Charpentier and daughter, Angela and several grandchildren. Jim education included a BS in Civil Eng. from Michigan State and an M.S. from Purdue University. His career of over 40 years as a professional construction manager …
Joyce A. Cooper, 71 years of age passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born February 28, 1948 in New Albany to the late Daniel Stevens and Margie Stevens. Joyce was a former corrections officer with Floyd County Jail and also worked in the Probation Office. She was also very acti…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.