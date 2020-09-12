NEW ALBANY — Indiana State Police have issued preliminary details from their investigation of a Saturday shooting involving a New Albany police officer responding to a domestic disturbance.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, New Albany Police Department dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Gordon Drive off Green Valley Road in New Albany. Shortly after arriving at the scene, a New Albany officer fired upon and struck a male suspect who was then transported to University Hospital. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives and crime scene technicians were contacted to investigate.
As a result of their preliminary investigation, ISP detectives believe both subjects from the initial domestic disturbance call had separated, and the male suspect was sitting in a running vehicle in the driveway area on the backside of the property. As a New Albany City officer approached the car, the suspect attempted to run over the officer with the vehicle, but the officer was able to jump out of the vehicle's path and was not struck. The suspect then attempted a second time to hit the officer with the car, and the officer fired his department weapon in self-defense and in defense of other officers on the scene, striking the driver.
After the driver was struck, the car crashed through a fence in the back yard and traveled several hundred feet before colliding into the side of a Floyd County 4-H fairgrounds building. Officers responded to the crash, and the suspect was taken by ambulance to University Hospital.
This case is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of the time of this news release. The investigation will include both the initial domestic disturbance call and the subsequent officer-involved shooting. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
Officers from the Indiana State Police were assisted by units from the New Albany Police Department and the New Albany Fire Department.
The identity of the suspect, who was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, is not being released. His condition is unknown at this time.
Per NAPD Common Practices/Policy the Indiana State Police is investigating the incident.
In a news release issued Saturday, NAPD Chief Bailey stated, "After the initial review of this situation, it appears the officers involved acted appropriately. It appears officers utilized restraint and only used force as a last resort when life was in danger. The NAPD and ISP will continue to review this matter and will make updates as is appropriate."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.