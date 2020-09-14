NEW ALBANY — A man is hospitalized in stable condition after a police-involved shooting in New Albany, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP issued preliminary details from the investigation of a Saturday shooting involving a New Albany police officer responding to a domestic disturbance.
At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, New Albany Police Department dispatched officers to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Gordon Drive off Green Valley Road. Shortly after arriving at the scene, a New Albany officer fired upon and struck a male suspect who was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Indiana State Police (ISP) detectives and crime scene technicians were contacted to investigate.
As a result of the preliminary investigation, ISP detectives believe both people involved in the initial domestic disturbance call had separated and the male suspect was sitting in a running vehicle in the driveway area on the backside of the property. As a New Albany City officer approached the car, the suspect attempted to run over the officer with the vehicle, but the officer was able to jump out of the vehicle's path and was not struck. The suspect then attempted a second time to hit the officer with the car, and the officer fired his department weapon in self-defense and in defense of other officers on the scene, hitting the driver.
The car then crashed through a fence in the backyard and traveled several hundred feet before hitting the side of a Floyd County 4-H fairgrounds building. Officers responded to the crash, and the suspect was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The case is under investigation, and no charges have been filed. The investigation will include both the initial domestic disturbance call and the subsequent officer-involved shooting. The identity of the suspect is not being released.
In a news release issued Saturday, NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said, "After the initial review of this situation, it appears the officers involved acted appropriately. It appears officers utilized restraint and only used force as a last resort when life was in danger. The NAPD and ISP will continue to review this matter and will make updates as is appropriate."
ISP is not releasing additional information about the shooting at this time, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.
