NEW ALBANY — A man who helped organize recent protests in Southern Indiana seeking answers to his brother's death in April has died, police confirmed.
Tyler F. Williams, 29, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. Thursday night outside an apartment complex in New Albany, according to a news release. Officers responded at 10:44 p.m. to a report of shots fired at Cross Creek Boulevard, which is near Green Valley Road. On arrival they found a man later identified as Williams, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police and EMS attended to Williams, who died at the scene.
Williams and his friends and family have hosted several peaceful protests in Southern Indiana over the past few weeks, calling for transparency in the details surrounding his brother 27-year-old Malcolm Williams' death.
The initial Southern Indiana protest and the ones to follow have sought to bring light not only to the shooting of Malcolm Williams, but the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, at the hands of police.
Malcolm Williams died April 29 from gunshot wounds after being shot by an Indiana State Trooper at a traffic stop for a broken tail light on Middle Road in Jeffersonville. Police have reported that Malcolm Williams shot first and the trooper, Clay Boley, returned fire. The family has called for evidence of what happened, including footage of the stop. That case remained under investigation by the Versailles District of the Indiana State Police as of Friday.
At a protest May 30 in downtown Jeffersonville, Tyler Williams spoke of his brother's character.
“He was just a loving person. If he had love for you, he was going to show it,” he said, the News and Tribune previously reported.
“Basically today, we’re just trying to get the word out there. We just want to get as much exposure as possible so we can get some help.
“I’m not on any violent protests. I’m not trying to mess up anything, because I know all of these people don’t have anything to do with what happened to my brother. I want the footage, that’s the only thing I want.”
The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the death of Tyler Williams and police say all associated parties have been identified and that there is no threat to the public. Police have not yet confirmed whether a suspect or suspects have been arrested in connection with Tyler Williams' death.
When reached by phone Friday morning, the Floyd County Coroner could not confirm whether an autopsy had been done at that time, citing the pending investigation.
Anyone with information in this case can contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-948-5300 or the TIP line at 812-948-NAPD.
