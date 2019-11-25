CLARK COUNTY — A Jeffersonville City Council member and longtime employee of the Clark County Sheriff's Office has announced his bid to run for sheriff in 2022.
Scottie Maples, Republican councilman representing Jeffersonville's district 4, and colonel with the sheriff's office, announced the decision early Monday of his intention to run following current Sheriff Jamey Noel, who was re-elected to his second term in 2018 and is term-limited.
"I have given my entire adult life to serving with the Clark County Sheriff's office," Maples said in a news release. "I plan to take my experience working in the jail, as a patrolman, as a detective and in the administration and put that to work for the residents of Clark County serving as their next sheriff."
Maples, who grew up in Memphis, Ind., started as a corrections officer with the Clark County Sheriff's Office in 2004. He's also served as a patrol officer, detective and in administration. He said they're all roles he's enjoyed, which make him well-rounded and well-versed in the operations of the sheriff's office.
"I've been preparing my whole career for this day," Maples said Monday. "I've had intentions to run for sheriff for a long time...because I generally care about the sheriff's office.
"I do know it's early, but that's how serious I'm going to take this."
Maples said a big thing he's seen current Sheriff Noel bring back to the office is professionalism — something he said he plans to continue if elected.
"I think we've got a lot of good things going on at the sheriff's office right now," he said. "A transition from Sheriff Noel to potential sheriff Maples would be very smooth because we think similar and we both have the mindset of [keeping] the Clark County sheriff's office professional."
