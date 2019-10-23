Dukeoutage.jpg
Buy Now

More than 400 Duke Energy customers in downtown Jeffersonville will be without power Nov. 2 during an outage for repair work.

 STAFF PHOTO By APRILE RICKERT

Editor's Note

This story has been updated to correct time and date information given by Duke Energy, as well as the reason for the outage. 

JEFFERSONVILLE — A spokesperson for Duke Energy has confirmed a planned outage in early November, affecting more than 400 customers in downtown Jeffersonville.

The outage is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and last up to eight hours. It is being done to enable necessary equipment repairs. The outage originally was scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 26, but was rescheduled due to potential bad weather. Multiple downtown streets will be affected.

When there is a planned outage such as this, customers should expect to receive a call from 800-521-2232 to let them know. Customers with questions about the outage may also call that number.

Aprile Rickert is the crime and courts reporter at the News and Tribune. Contact her via email at aprile.rickert@newsandtribune.com or by phone at 812-206-2115. Follow her on Twitter: @Aperoll27.

Tags

Recommended for you