JEFFERSONVILLE — A spokesperson for Duke Energy has confirmed a planned outage in early November, affecting more than 400 customers in downtown Jeffersonville.
The outage is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and last up to eight hours. It is being done to enable necessary equipment repairs. The outage originally was scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 26, but was rescheduled due to potential bad weather. Multiple downtown streets will be affected.
When there is a planned outage such as this, customers should expect to receive a call from 800-521-2232 to let them know. Customers with questions about the outage may also call that number.
