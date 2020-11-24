JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has temporarily closed both Clark County locations to in-person services as a safety precaution after two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff.
Effective Tuesday, the main library branch on Court Avenue in Jeffersonville and the Clarksville branch on Eastern Boulevard were closed until further notice. The library issued a news release Monday night stating it was necessary due to insufficient staffing levels.
“We never like to close our buildings, but at the same time we need to be able to operate safely and this is the most responsible thing we can do right now both for the public and for our staff,” Director David Seckman said in the news release. This library system does not impose fines.
Seckman said in an interview that the decision to close was made by library leaders in the best interest of the staff and community. There are just over 30 full- and part-time staff members who work between the two branches, some working at both.
"That's what got us concerned when we start thinking about how much staff are working with each other in a variety of capacities," he said.
Over the past eight months, the library has put safety measures in place to help prevent the spread of the virus — they've relocated or taken out tables and some computer stations to allow more distance between patrons, required masks be worn at all times while in the library and provided hand sanitizer. Returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours and thoroughly cleaned before being re-shelved.
All programming — classes, events, story times and book clubs — previously moved to a virtual format earlier this year and will continue during the this closure.
During this time, staff will continue to work from home on various projects, doing virtual programming and continuing career education and will continue to be paid.
Book drops remain open for returns, the news release said, however, at this time curbside checkout of physical materials will not be available.
Patrons are encouraged to use the library's online resources and services. The public can still get a library card to use the online resources by going to the library's website at https://jefflibrary.org.
Residents in the service area have access to digital materials such as Hoopla, OverDrive, Freegal, Flipster, RBdigital magazines, Inspire and others. Special provisions have been made at this time to allow patrons to check out up to 10 items on the OverDrive database, rather than the normal limit of five.
For a short time, library cardholders interested in family history can take advantage of Ancestry Library Edition from home. This resource is ordinarily available only on the library premises. To access Ancestry Library Edition, users must start on the library local history pages: https://jefflibrary.org/local-history/. On the far left, click the words Ancestry Library Edition with the little library card symbol. You will be prompted to enter your library card number, after which you can enjoy the resources from home.
Both Seckman and library board President Dale Moss said they understand the need for the library to serve the community and hope to be able to provide as much virtually as possible and reopen when safe to do so.
"I know the board's hope is to get past this the best we can and provide some service as soon as possible," Moss said. "These are public institutions and publicly-supported and we want to serve, yet we don't want the staff to be in danger."
Moss also recognized that not all services can be done digitally.
"The computer lab is among our more popular services," he said. "And people come and read the newspaper and do genealogy work and all that is, I think, hard to do remotely."
Moss stressed the importance of the public library to communities and said the Jeffersonville Township Public Library strives to be a place for everyone.
"And in 2020, that's a challenge for every library I think," he said.
The library was previously closed to in-person services in the spring as part of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's statewide shutdown. It implemented curbside service in May, and in June was able to reopen.
"I think it's huge," Seckman said. "Every time we have to be closed it's really upsetting; we do everything we can to remain open. I like to see ourselves as the community's living room — a place for everybody to come and talk to their neighbors, a nice place where people can utilize our technology and our knowledgable, well-trained staff.
"We definitely don't want to be closed...[but] we want to be able to open safely."
To learn more about the services offered at the library, go to the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.