NEW ALBANY — The Indiana Natural Resources Commission has denied the City of New Albany’s request to defer the removal of a Silver Creek dam.
Elizabeth Gamboa, the chief administrative law judge with the Natural Resources Commission, issued her ruling on the city’s motion on Monday. The City of New Albany filed a motion in October seeking a temporary stay to prevent the removal of the low-head dam on Silver Creek during the city’s ongoing appeal process.
The dam removal is related to River Heritage Conservancy’s plans for Origin Park. The nonprofit is seeking to remove the dam to allow for safe recreational use on Silver Creek for a 4.5-mile “blueway,” but its efforts have been delayed due to the City of New Albany’s appeal of the removal.
In June 2021, the city appealed the Indiana Department of Natural Resources award of a permit to EcoSystems Connection Institute to remove the dam. EcoSystems is the firm partnering with River Heritage Conservancy to remove the dam.
Throughout the process, the City of New Albany has expressed concerns about the dam removal’s effects on the Loop Island Wetlands and other properties along Silver Creek. The city has also called for historical preservation of the structure, which was built in 1904 for the former Glenwood Park.
Through New Albany’s Silver Creek Landing project, the city also has its own plans to open up recreational access to Silver Creek for paddling and fishing.
River Heritage Conservancy and EcoSystems have cited the benefits of removing low-head dams, including habitat improvements for fish and other wildlife. River Heritage has also described the removal as a necessary removal of a hazard to recreational users of the waterway.
A decision has not yet been reached in the appeal process. The final hearing for the permit appeal is scheduled for April 23, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.
The involved parties testified at a Nov. 22 hearing with the Natural Resources Commission, including the City of New Albany, the Department of Natural Resources and EcoSystems. The parties submitted a post-hearing brief to the commission by Dec. 2.
The Natural Resource Commission’s order states that the City of New Albany “has not demonstrated it is likely to succeed on this issue at the hearing on the merits.”
The dam’s ownership is in question, and based on evidence from the stay hearing, the commission concluded that “either the State owns the Dam or the ownership of the Dam is not known.” The ruling emphasizes that the owner of the dam is not listed in county tax records.
The city argued that “because the owner of the Dam has not been identified, the Department could not have given the owner of the Dam notice of the permit as required by [the Administrative Orders and Procedures Act]” according to the commission’s ruling. The city’s position is that a failure to provide notice to the owner should invalidate the permit based on requirements in the state’s Flood Control Act.
The commission ruled that the city has not demonstrated a “likelihood of success on the merits on the issues of lack notice to the owners under AOPA and failure to comply with the Flood Control Act.”
The City of New Albany “may not assert lack of notice on behalf of the owner of the Dam,” according to the commission.
The order also states that there is “no requirement that the permit be issued only to the owner of the property.”
In an emailed statement to the News and Tribune, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the city will “continue to reach out to Origin Park officials to discuss the wonderful options available.”
Gahan said he hopes “Origin Park will reconsider destroying the dam.”
“We can improve the safety of the dam, allow for better canoeing and fishing, and take steps to reduce pollution – and we can achieve all of this without Origin Park officials destroying the dam,” he said. “We can preserve our history in New Albany and improve access to Silver Creek for our residents, all with no cost to Origin Park officials or their park located in Clark County.”
The News and Tribune also reached out to River Heritage Conservancy for comments about the Natural Resource Commission’s ruling but has not received a response as of publication time.
River Heritage said in a November news release that removing low-head dams has “been proven beneficial to both the safety of those using the creek to fish, canoe and kayak, as well as scientifically improving the quality of water and aquatic life, both above and below the water.”
According to the Indiana DNR website, low-head dams can be “deceivingly dangerous,” and the structures can “trap unsuspecting victims in dangerous conditions.” These types of dams pose a danger for recreational use, including fishing, boating and swimming.
“Even the strongest swimmers and rescuers wearing the best personal floatation devices have [drowned] at low-head dams,” the DNR website states.
There are more than 150 low-head dams in the state. In September of 2020, Indiana DNR provided River Heritage and EcoSystems with a $75,000 grant for the removal of the Silver Creek dam.
