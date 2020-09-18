JEFFERSONVILLE — Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a man accused of murder, rape and burglary in the death of his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville in 2014.
Closing arguments ended just before noon, when the jury was handed the case of Joseph Oberhansley, 39, accused of killing 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton. The victim's body was found at her home the morning of Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries.
Oberhansley was at the Locust Street house when officers conducted a welfare check, after Blanton failed to arrive at work that day.
Testimony began last Friday, six years to the day after Blanton's death, and included 17 state's witnesses — friends of the victim, police who responded and investigated the case and forensic evidence experts. The defense had just one witness; Oberhansley himself took the stand for roughly an hour Thursday.
Closing statements began shortly after 9 a.m., first delivered by Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, followed by defense attorney Bart Betteau and with a short response from Mull at the end.
At the start of closings, Mull took the jury through what he said was an untrue story told by the defendant when he testified the previous day. Oberhansley had told the jury he was suffering from head injuries when he was coerced into a confession after nearly three hours of police interrogation after Blanton's body was found.
Oberhansley maintained his innocence on all counts, saying "two Black guys" had been at her home when he arrived around 4 a.m. that day. He testified that they were responsible for Blanton's death and knocked him out; he awoke around 10 a.m. when police knocked on the door looking for the victim.
Mull asked the jury to consider why the men would have violently killed Blanton but left Oberhansley unconscious without further injury, and questioned how he would have been unconscious for six hours as the men stepped over him, busy in the house with the mutilation of the victim, answering her phone in the morning when co-workers called and disguising their voices to sound like Oberhansley.
"We all know they didn't do that," Mull said. "We all know Joseph Oberhansley killed Tammy Blanton."
He said although the facts of the case are extreme, the story itself isn't unusual — a man can't accept the truth of a breakup and becomes violent, killing her.
"As odd as the facts of this case are, that's where you end up," he said, adding that Blanton bore witnesses to who her killer was seven hours before she was found dead, when she called 911 to report Oberhansley trying to kick in her back door.
In that 911 call just before 3 a.m that morning, Blanton said "he's made me very, very afraid. I feel threatened," Mull said the victim had reported. Police responded to that domestic call and asked Oberhansley to leave, which he did.
Betteau reminded the jury that although this is an emotional case with horrific details and unfair biases, they still had to focus on their duty as jurors.
"You have to be aware that there's a thought out there that you shouldn't deliberate on this case [or] take anything I say seriously," Betteau said. "There might be a thought out there that that's what people want you to do.
"But you don't have that luxury. You took an oath."
Betteau said that since Oberhansley had told the jury himself the day before how it wasn't him who had killed Blanton, he would focus on the other two charges in his closing argument.
With the burglary charge, Betteau said the state had failed to prove intent — Oberhansley, himself, had said in his initial interview with police that he'd gone to the house "to talk some sense into her," not to kill her, Betteau said.
Mull said it was clear that Oberhansley had become increasingly angry and eventually enraged as Blanton took further steps to shut down their relationship. She had stayed with friends for the first two days of the week, had the locks changed when she went home Wednesday, and had told Oberhansley it was over for good.
Mull asked the jury to consider carefully what he's alleged to have done and later admitted to doing — breaking in the back door and bathroom door to where Blanton was hiding after she refused to see him.
"The best indicator of what's on a person's mind is the person's actions," Mull said. "You have somebody who worked relentlessly to get in that door and once he did, he slaughtered her."
Oberhansley also is charged with rape. Although a friend testified that Blanton had said Oberhansley had held her captive the previous weekend and repeatedly raped her, the charge alleged by the state is for the morning of her death.
A forensic pathologist testified to the presence of seminal fluid on Blanton's outer genitals, which Mull said would not have remained there for days after intercourse the previous weekend, especially if Blanton had taken multiple showers in that time.
And although there's no lay witness testimony to say Blanton was raped the morning she was killed, Mull said if there was sex that morning, it wasn't consensual on her part.
"There is absolutely no way Tammy would have laid down with this man and had sex with him the night of her murder," he said.
Betteau refuted the charge, questioning whether there was sperm present and why no physical evidence of sexual trauma was evident.
"In every case, you're not going to see that," Betteau said, of physical evidence such as bruising or injuries after sexual assault. "But in this case...look at the crime scene. This was an attack driven by rage. Blanton wasn't just killed; she was killed 10 times over."
The jury — 12 members and four alternates — was selected from Allen County over a two-day process at the start of last week. After deliberation, they will select either guilty or not guilty on each of the counts — no alternative verdicts are options in this case.
If Oberhansley is found guilty, the jurors are expected to return Monday for the sentencing portion of the trial, remaining sequestered for the weekend.
