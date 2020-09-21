JEFFERSONVILLE — After less than an hour of deliberation Monday, a jury recommended Joseph Oberhansley serve life in prison without parole for the 2014 murder of his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton, 46.
The Monday decision comes three days after the jury returned guilty verdicts for murder and a level 4 felony for burglary after roughly five hours of deliberation. Oberhansley, 39, was acquitted of a level 3 felony for rape. The mandatory recommendation is expected to become formalized at a sentencing hearing Oct. 13 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4. Oberhansley will remain in Clark County custody in the meantime.
"I'm happiest tonight for Tammy Jo Blanton's family," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull after Monday's decision. "That tonight, at long last, they've received justice for the horrible things that happened to her. That they don't have to worry about parole hearings, that they don't have to worry about uncertainty in the case, that they can rest assured that the job is done, that he's going to be off the streets for the rest of his life."
Oberhansley was arrested and charged after a police welfare check at Blanton's Locust Street home Sept. 11, 2014, where the victim was found dead and dismembered in the bathtub. A pathologist testified during the trial that she had died from multiple sharp force injuries — there were at least 25 but many were complex and he was unable to determine how many times she had been stabbed.
Part of the victim's skull had been removed, along with large portions of several organs. Oberhansley told police in an initial interview that he hadn't seen her, although he was found at the house with her body, later changing that story to say two men had killed his ex-girlfriend and ultimately admitting he had broken in, stabbed her to death and consumed parts of her.
During Monday's penalty phase, the jury chose between two options, based on mitigating or aggravating circumstances — life without parole or allowing the judge to sentence Oberhansley to a fixed term. Murder carries 45 to 65 years and a level 4 felony, two to 16 years.
Mull asked the jury to come to a decision of life without parole based on two aggravators — that Oberhansley had broken into the victim's home and murdered her and that she had subsequently been dismembered.
Defense attorney Brent Westerfeld asked the jury to consider Oberhansley's serious mental illness as a mitigating factor — a topic that was broached for the first time for the jury Monday.
At the start of the hearing, Westerfeld had told the jury to expect to hear testimony from a psychiatrist that Oberhansley was suffering from "delusions, hallucinations and disorganized thinking," and was having a psychotic break at the time Blanton was killed.
"The elephant in the courtroom is now visible," Westerfeld said.
While it's affected proceedings in the background of the case — he's twice been found incompetent to strand trial and had to undergo restoration at a state hospital — attorneys were prohibited from bringing up any information about Oberhansley's mental illness during the previous phase of the trial. That's due to a request made by the defendant himself in 2019, in which, without his attorneys' blessing, he moved to withdraw the intent to use the insanity defense during the trial.
The request was accepted by Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael, stating in her June 2019 ruling that "Defendant Oberhansley has made it abundantly clear to this court and to his counsel that it is his desire to stand trial and allow a jury to determine his guilt or innocence," the ruling reads, in part.
"He has consistently refuted any suggestion that he suffers from a mental illness. He has specifically requested his counsel to refrain from using such a defense, which is his right."
The ruling also stated that for a judge to go against a fundamental decision by the defendant could be a violation of his Sixth Amendment rights and that to allow it "may be committing an irreversible error."
The death penalty was later withdrawn by the prosecutor and a life-without-parole option filed instead; the attorneys agreed to a stipulation that mental health evidence wouldn't be brought to the jury during the trial.
Two mental health experts who had met with Oberhansley multiple times during the case took the stand Monday to testify to what one, psychologist Heather Henderson-Galligan, called Oberhansley's "severe, continuous schizophrenia."
She'd first met with him about a week after his initial hearing in 2014, at the request of Judge Carmichael when he'd displayed odd behavior in court.
Among the first meetings, she said Oberhansley was agitated, pacing, and ruminating — saying things over and over again along the same themes.
"I need a job, I need freedom...I see demons," Henderson-Galligan testified from her notes.
Psychiatrist Timothy Allen also testified that he saw Oberhansley as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and having thought disorders, paranoia, disorganization of thought and thought insertion — he believed people were putting thoughts into his head. Oberhansley had expressed this during his initial interview at the Jeffersonville Police station, the one in which he later confessed.
In that roughly three-hour interview, he said he had recently heard Blanton's thoughts of "harming him, of eating him," Allen said on the stand. In their interviews, Oberhansley had also talked of being one of the few to be able to read thoughts, and he had a goal of accessing a "soul database" that his employer and President Donald Trump could help facilitate.
Oberhansley also briefly spoke to the jury, maintaining his innocence and saying, "I do feel horrible for what happened to Tammy and I do care about her," he said.
While speaking to media after Monday's decision, defense attorney Bart Betteau said that while he wouldn't say defeated is the right word, "I don't know if anybody can know how it feels when a person puts their life in your hands and it comes out like this," he said.
"There's a recommendation that he spend the rest of his natural life in prison and that's very, very difficult for us."
While he did not speak of the mental illness during the testimony phase, "There always has been a wealth of information indicating Joe was under the influence of a severe mental illness and I think we all saw that in Joe's statements," Betteau said.
Defense attorneys plan to appeal the verdict and the sentence.
"Joe has always said he was innocent of those things and the jury said he wasn't, so [Friday] was a difficult day," Betteau said. "Today was not like Friday. Today was upbeat, Joe is feeling optimistic; he thinks he's going to prevail in the end. So even though this is a difficult thing to take... it's just a setback to Joe."
Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Sept. 6 and 7 from a pool of jurors in Allen County. They were sequestered in Clark County for the duration of the trial, which began Monday, Sept. 14.
