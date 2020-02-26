JEFFERSONVILLE — Katina Powell, author of "Breaking Cardinal Rules" and self-proclaimed "escort queen" was arrested in Jeffersonville Wednesday after a police pursuit of of a car in which she was a passenger.
Jeffersonville Police Detective Isaac Parker said officers responded around 2 p.m. to a report of theft at Rural King at the 2900 block of 10th Street. Police soon located the car Powell had left in, driven by suspect Jerry Sanders, and pursued the two for several miles along the 10th Street area toward downtown, eventually having to employ stop sticks to halt the car.
Newsgathering partner Wave 3 talked to a witness who said she had to pull over onto the sidewalk to avoid getting hit. The witness said she saw police throw out stop sticks and the car begin to fishtail as 10 to 12 police cars surrounded the car, Wave 3 reported.
Both suspects were booked into Clark County jail on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and theft. Powell also had an active warrant out of Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.