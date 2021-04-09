The Louisville Metro Police Department released a statement Saturday regarding Friday's incident.
"We are aware of the complaint allegations being put forward by the family of Tomas Montalvo and have been in communication with them. At this time, we have been unable to determine which officer(s) may have been involved in the traffic stop, or if it was in fact LMPD. We are scheduled to speak with Mr. Montalvo early next week and hope to glean additional necessary information."
LOUISVILLE — A New Albany man said he feared for his life after being stopped by Louisville Metro Police Department officers Friday morning.
And, according to 42-year-old Tomas Montalvo, a police supervisor confirmed what he already knew — that he had been mistaken for a different man.
Montalvo works in downtown Louisville and said he was driving to work alone at about 6 a.m. Friday, which is his normal routine.
As he was crossing the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, Montalvo said he noticed several cars stationed on the Louisville side of the span. As he attempted to exit the bridge, Montalvo said he was stopped by officers in an unmarked car.
Montalvo said multiple plainclothes officers then approached his car asking for identification, with one stating that there was an active warrant for his arrest out of Florida.
But Montalvo — who is part Nigerian and part Cuban — said he’s never lived in Florida. The vehicle he was driving is registered to his wife, Jennifer Ortiz, who is an associate professor of criminal justice at Indiana University Southeast and the president of the New Albany Human Rights Commission.
She said the officers clearly didn’t run the plates.
“I obviously don’t have a warrant in any of the 50 states,” she told the News and Tribune. “There was really just no pretense for the stop in the first place.”
Montalvo said his encounter with officers intensified.
Already surprised that he was being stopped, Montalvo said he cracked his window to hand over his driver’s license, but added that the officers demanded he exit the vehicle. According to Montalvo, who was still shaken from the incident Friday evening, he questioned why he was being asked to leave the vehicle and said he became nervous due to the tone of the officers.
Montalvo said officers pulled handguns and pointed them at him during the course of the events. The News and Tribune left voice and email messages with LMPD’s public information office at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, and the messages had not been returned as of publication deadline.
After less than five minutes had passed from the initial stop, Montalvo said more officers arrived on the scene.
“They kept telling me to exit my vehicle or they were going to break my windows and force me out of my car,” he said.
Montalvo said he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and that he began shaking while grasping the steering wheel during the incident.
“My whole body just started shaking and I started getting nervous,” he said.
When asked what he was thinking during the stop, Montalvo said, “That I wasn’t going to make it out alive” and that he would be another man of color shot by police.
“If I exited my vehicle I thought I was going to get shot, and if I didn’t exit my vehicle, I thought I was going to get shot,” he said.
Montalvo said he pleaded with officers to contact his wife to confirm that he wasn’t the man they were looking for and that there was no reason for a warrant out of Florida to be issued in his name. According to Montalvo, the officers persisted in demanding he leave the vehicle.
“It was a really bad situation. They kept screaming and cursing,” he said. “I asked for a supervisor and they told me that there was no supervisors available, and they just stayed there around my car.”
Montalvo estimated that after half an hour had passed, what appeared to be a supervisor showed up on the scene. He said the man told him that he “didn’t look like the guy” that they were seeking and told him that he could leave.
Montalvo said he was shocked at the assumption that he was wanted for a crime, and that the situation escalated so quickly without much information being divulged.
“They didn’t even take my driver’s license and they were saying that I had a warrant out of the state of Florida,” he said, adding that he didn’t receive an apology for what occurred.
“I drive that route every day. I was doing nothing illegal. I was going to work and I told them I was going to work,” he said.
Montalvo told the News and Tribune that he believed he was pulled over “because of the color of my skin.”
“I don’t think it’s just the LMPD,” he said. “I think we have a lot of police forces in this country that are really racist against minorities and people of color.
“I work. I obey the law. To have six or seven police officers pull out handguns on me, it’s just not right. It’s not fair.”
Ortiz said she contacted multiple Louisville officials, the mayor’s office and the LMPD police chief. Ortiz was told they needed to file a report with the LMPD Public Integrity Unit, and she said they will do so.
She also intends to request officer body camera footage, and the News and Tribune inquired about the existence of such footage in its message to LMPD.
Montalvo remained upset Friday evening as he told his story.
“The people who are in charge of running police departments and cities and counties, they really need to stop defending bad police officers,” he said.
