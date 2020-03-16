SOUTHERN INDIANA — As more recommendations are issued from national, state and local health officials regarding COVID-19, local governments are moving toward limiting operations. Here’s what we know so far.
CLARK COUNTY
The Clark County Commissioners announced Tuesday that all county offices will be closed for in-person business starting Wednesday, March 18 until further notice. Employees will be working either from home or their offices and residents may conduct business online or through a drop box placed at the Court Avenue entrance of the building. No cash payments can be accepted in the box.
Clark County circuit courts announced Friday a limit in all proceedings not essential to ensure the safety of residents or rights of accused, following an emergency petition approved from the Indiana Supreme Court. The order follows two employees of people or groups associated with the operations of the Clark County courts being under quarantine, according to the document. There was no indication that the two have been tested for the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease.
Starting Monday through April 10, all criminal proceedings are limited to “emergency motions and petitions for bond hearings, arraignments for inmates, initial hearings and any criminal proceeding necessary to protect a defendant’s right to a speedy trial,” it reads.
All civil matters will be suspended during the same time, except for protective orders and emergency Children in Need hearings.
COUNTY WEBSITE: www.co.clark.in.us/
CLARK COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: www.clarkhealth.net
CHARLESTOWN
In a news release issued Monday by the City of Charlestown, Mayor Treva Hodges urged residents to avoid going in public and practice social distancing.
“If you do not have to go out, don’t. If you have an event planned, cancel it,” Hodges stated in the release. “If you were going on vacation, stay home. I understand how difficult such decisions can be. I’m calling upon us all to do the hard things required of such situations.”
The city is also partnering with the Charlestown Township Trustee to implement the Assistance Outreach Program, for residents who are unable to leave their homes due to age, disability or other high-risk factors for infection. To enroll, visit www.CityofCharlestown.com/AOP/
A city representative will contact enrollees daily to check on them and to inquire if they are in need of food or supplies. If so, the representative will put the resident in contact with volunteers who can assist. For more information, call City Hall at 812-256-3422 or the mayor’s city cell phone at 502-297-4390, or the Trustee’s Office at 812-256-2104.
CLARKSVILLE
The Town of Clarksville posted on Facebook Friday that while government facilities remain open for business, residents are asked to only visit town hall for essential business and try to keep a distance of six feet from others while there. Any questions about conducting business over the phone should be directed to the specific department; all are listed on the town’s website.
On Monday, the Clarksville Parks Department canceled all activities, special events and day trips for the next eight weeks. This includes the easter egg hunt, Junior Police Academy and monthly Coffee Conversations. Parks themselves remain open, as well as Wooded View Golf Course.
No town officials are working from home yet at this point, but Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said officials are awaiting further word from state and federal officials before more changes are made. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commissioned announced late Tuesday that all March meetings have been canceled until further notice.
“Our position is our employees and their health are our most important asset,” Baity said in an email. “When decisions are necessary to safeguard this, we will make them after a thorough evaluation. We are committed to providing service to the public and we will continue to do so.
The Clarksville Town Council will still meet Tuesday for its regular meeting, and will still be open to the public, council president Ryan Ramsey said. However, they will postpone the executive session and the work session will not be included, and the council intends to be concise in their discussions and actions. While still open to the public, Ramsey encourages residents to consider sitting this one out.
“First and foremost is that residents and town employees help with safety so we encourage them to not attend for their own personal well being,” he said. The next meeting is three weeks away on April 7; town officials will evaluate the situation moving forward.
“We want to keep things moving and business as usual as best as we possible can,” he said. He also encouraged residents to keep morale up during these uncertain times where things are moving quickly.
“Our community over the past has been through terrible events from the flood of ‘37 to other disasters and tornadoes,” Ramsey said. “We always persevere because at the end of the day we’re all in this together. And we will get through this, we just have to be patient with one another and kind to one another.”
Clarksville Town Court has delayed all nonessential proceedings until at least April 10, according to a Facebook post from Clarksville Town Court Judge Jimmie Guilfoyle.
All those in custody will attend hearings remotely, and all people not in custody should contact the court to reschedule. Those delayed include initial hearings, pretrial conferences, trials and probation appointments.
“The court remains open for essential functions, to ensure the administration of justice and to review search warrants duly sought by law enforcement,” according to the post. “We wish everyone a health journey through this situation.”
CLARKSVILLE TOWN COURT: Phone — 812-283-1505; email — amanda@clarksvilletowncourt.com
TOWN WEBSITE: www.townofclarksville.com
JEFFERSONVILLE
The City of Jeffersonville also announced limited city hall operations late last week, although all offices are still operating at this time. There is a “skeleton crew” at the town hall, with the employees who can work from home doing so. Residents are encouraged to limit visits to essential business only, especially people over 60 or those with underlying health issues such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or chronic respirator issues. People can call the respective office for questions or assistance with conducting business over the phone, including paying utility bills.
City permits for public events have also been rescinded through April 5; officials will re-evaluate over the next few weeks to see if a longer period is needed. Contractors are still able to get permits for construction work.
The Ken Ellis Center, Spring Hill EnVision Center, Nachand Fieldhouse, Woehrle Athletic Complex and J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter are temporarily closed down.
While the city is doing what it can to keep business as usual while mitigating health risks, Mayor Mike Moore said it’s something that needs to be taken seriously.
“I would encourage people to stay in,” he said. “In a lot of ways this reminds me of the aftermath of 9/11 in 2001 except for one simple fact — after 9/11 people were more apt to go out and check on their neighbors and get out and be so thankful to be alive and congregate, in this situation that’s the last thing we should be doing.
“Stay close to your families but keep away from others if at all possible.”
Moore also said that he knows there may be many elderly people in the community who are fearful and who may have questions. Moore said he will do his best to answer their questions; he can be reached at 502-295-3738.
CITY WEBSITE: www.cityofjeff.net
FLOYD COUNTY
Floyd County got its first confirmed case of the coronavirus Sunday, after the patient was admitted to Baptist Health Floyd Friday. No age or gender have been disclosed, but the patients attended several public events including service at Northside Christian Church on March 8, two events at Floyd Central High School on March 1 and 7 and was at Caesar’s Casino of Southern Indiana Feb. 25 through 29 and March 3 through 7.
Floyd County Commissioners’ President Shawn Carruthers implored the public to stay calm but vigilant.
“Don’t panic, we only have one infected case,” he said. “There could be some more we don’t know about.”
As far as county office operations, he said that as of Monday things were “business as usual right now, but that could change at any moment.” Tuesday afternoon, the commissioners sent a news release stating that the New Albany-Floyd County City-County Building will be closed until further notice, and that residents with business there should contact the particular office by phone.
The April and May board of zoning appeals and plan commission meetings will be canceled.
Floyd County courts have petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court for restricted hearings, and as of Wednesday, only parties, defendants and their attorneys may attend hearings.
FLOYD COUNTY WEBSITE: www.floydcounty.in.gov/
FLOYD COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT: https://www.floydcounty.in.gov/index.php/contact-health-department
NEW ALBANY
The City of New Albany announced Sunday the closure of all parks events and park facilities for two weeks; golf courses remain open but their facilities are closed.
In a statement issued Monday, New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said that while city offices are operational, on-site staffing of city workers will be limited. He said he has petitioned local and state health departments, as well as the governor’s office, “demanding information regarding our State’s capacity to test for the Coronavirus,” according to a news release.
He added that those who are able to work from home during this should do so.
“I understand the financial and emotional strain that this can put on people,” Gahan said in the release. “I understand that many residents live paycheck to paycheck, and have real concerns about their financial status during this crisis. And that is why I am urging our state and federal leaders to enact emergency legislation to protect people during these uncertain times.
We have to ensure that people who want to be tested can be tested, and those that need to stay home are not suffering a devastating financial loss. I have been and will continue calling on our state and federal leaders to provide the assistance that many of us need.”
CITY WEBSITE: www.cityofnewalbany.com
