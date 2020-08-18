NEW ALBANY — Police have identified a man found dead outside a New Albany home Monday night; a suspect has been arrested and preliminarily charged with his murder.
New Albany officers found Dale C. Baize, 34, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound just before 10 p.m. Monday outside a house on West Seventh Street, according to a news release. Police say preliminary investigation indicates there was a disturbance leading up to the shooting.
Jacob B. Rogers, 23, of New Albany, has been arrested and faces a murder charge in the case. Formal charges had not yet been filed late Tuesday morning.
A neighbor said he went to get a snack and "I saw all the lights and once I saw the crime scene tape go up, I knew something was really wrong," he said, adding that he feels that the neighborhood has become less safe in recent years.
"The crime rate has gone up and up," he said. "It used to be a good neighborhood and it's not anymore." The neighbor said he did not know the people who lived at the home in question.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said that he is glad to have had such swift steps in identifying and arresting a suspect in Baize's death.
“I am proud of the quick action of police investigators regarding this incident," Bailey said, according to the release. "Their diligence ensured a suspect was apprehended only a few hours after the incident occurred."
