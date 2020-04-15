NEW ALBANY — Police have identified a man found dead inside a New Albany home Tuesday night.
According to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, William Lewis Stephens, 37, was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday night. Stephens is not believed to have lived at that address.
Officers responded to the home at 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting, where they found the victim deceased. On scene, they located a person of interest who was detained, however no arrests have been made in this case.
Bailey said in the release that the investigation is ongoing, and that there was not a suspected threat to the public.
"Roosevelt [Avenue] is a quiet neighborhood with few crime issues," Bailey said, according to the release. "This isolated case of violence will be thoroughly investigated and reviewed by the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office."
