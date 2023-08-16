Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples released the following statement concerning law enforcement activity in Jeffersonville this afternoon.
“When the people of this county elected me Sheriff, I ordered a thorough review of the office, its budget, and much more. During that review, we uncovered evidence of troubling and potentially criminal behavior during the previous administration. Because no one is above the law, I referred the evidence we uncovered to the Indiana State Police to ensure an impartial and independent investigation. We’ll continue to cooperate with the independent investigation in every way that we can. Any questions about the investigation should be directed to the Indiana State Police.”
Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman said that the commissioners had only been made aware of the situation by what they saw reported in news coverage Wednesday.
He said they've had no conversations with the sheriff's department related to the investigation, and declined to comment further.
CLARK COUNTY -- A home owned by former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was searched Wednesday by Indiana State Police.
ISP Capt. Ron Galaviz said warrants were served as part of an investigation into a Clark County public official. He said ISP doesn’t confirm the names of suspects during investigations.
The home that was searched along Old Tay Bridge is registered to Noel.
Galaviz said the allegations point to potential corruption including tax evasion, fraud and ghost employment.
Noel reached his consecutive term limit last year as sheriff after serving eight years in the position, which includes oversight of the Clark County jail. He’s the chair of the Clark County Republican Party.
Noel remained with the sheriff’s office following his tenure as sheriff. In May, a spokesperson for CCSO told the News and Tribune Noel would retire in 2024, and was using leave time until that date.
