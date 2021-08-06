NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris’ executive order to require masks in schools was modified Friday to leave the decision entirely up to individual school systems.
The decision came as a result of consultation between the Floyd County Health Board, the Floyd County Commissioners and Harris.
Initially, the commissioners decided Thursday to delay the mask mandate, citing a new statute, State Enrolled Act (SEA) 5, that allows local legislative bodies to approve or deny local health orders if they are stricter than state level orders. Delaying the mandate was intended to give the commissioners time to vote on the order.
Harris stated that because SEA 5 seemed open to interpretation, the health department did not initially feel it was necessary to submit to the commissioners for review as it did not deal with a major part of the population.
Harris stated that moving forward the board will remain in compliance with the law, however it evolves.
“We are not working independently but we are just trying to do what's best for the population,” he said.
On Friday afternoon the commissioners announced an emergency public meeting for Monday to discuss the order but it was cancelled hours later in light of the order modification.
Rick Fox, the attorney for both the board of health and the commissioners, emphasized that under SEA 5 all orders set forth by the health department that exceed state regulations must be submitted for approval by the commissioners.
Fox cited Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order 21-19 as the source for his decision to advise the commissioners to delay the health department’s mask mandate in schools. It is the 21-19 order that informed the three parties’ decision to modify the order to let school boards decide for themselves.
Harris strongly recommends that school boards require students in grades K-6 to wear masks, as it is this age group that is unable to become vaccinated. He is also strongly recommending mask-wearing for students in grades 7-12.
“Our duty is clearly to protect the children,” Harris said, noting there are no other ways to do so besides masking and social distancing.
County Commissioner Tim Kamer addressed the commissioners’ decision Thursday on his Facebook, where he stated that a mask mandate would not be in effect until the order was formally submitted to the Board of Commissioners.
Kamer also shared his opinion on a mask requirement in schools.
“I support each person's right to choice for their own body and that of their children. I do not believe the government should dictate what you must do —instead the government should educate. Each person can make an informed decision,” he said in the post.
The post received several strong comments, for and against the commissioners’ decision, from Floyd County parents.
The News and Tribune reached out to Commissioner John Schellenberger to comment on the decision but had not heard back as of Friday evening.
SEA 5 was put in place this year by the Indiana General Assembly. Similar bills were introduced in 10 other states this year, including in Missouri where a St. Louis County judge was able to delay a mask mandate for all county residents earlier this week.
Closer to home, SEA 5 was implemented in Monroe County on Aug. 3 as the Board of Commissioners approved an order put forward by members of the Monroe County Health Department to require masks in indoor, public spaces. However, no local order was implemented for K-12 schools, which are still only required to follow the state’s executive order.
Brad Snyder, superintendent of New Albany-Floyd County Schools, had not returned multiple phone calls as of Friday evening. The NA-FC School Board is to meet Monday night.
