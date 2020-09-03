NEW ALBANY — Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane announced Thursday he has officially filed a murder charge against a man arrested Monday in connection with his wife's death.
Judson Hoover, 50, faces one murder charge for what investigators say was the Aug. 2 death of his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Ruth Hoover. Her body was found Monday in a storage unit in Louisville after being reported missing more than three weeks earlier.
During a news conference Thursday, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Rebecca Hoover's disappearance had been reported by her mother Aug. 5, which had prompted them to search the couple's St. Joe Road home without finding her. The investigation ramped up after police received new information Aug. 27.
"Our criminal investigators were alerted that Mrs. Hoover's disappearance may very well have been criminal in nature," Bailey said. "Based on the information, our investigators put everything into high gear uncovering the facts of this case."
Court records show that on Aug. 27, one of the couple's children had reported to school officials seeing Judson Hoover kill Rebecca Hoover in the basement of their home on St. Joe Road in New Albany Aug. 2. Police made contact with the victim's mother, who said neither she nor Rebecca Hoover's friends had heard from her since Aug. 2 and that there had been no activity on her social media accounts during that time.
Investigators spoke with Judson Hoover later that day when he went to pick the children up from school; he gave consent to search the family's residence and cars.
In the home, police found what appeared to be blood spatter at the bottom of the basement stairs. Further investigation led them to a storage unit on Mount Tabor Road that had been rented by Judson Hoover. Surveillance footage showed Judson Hoover move what appeared to be a body into that unit on Aug. 4, minutes after police had searched their New Albany home. A cadaver dog also indicated inside the unit.
Footage also showed Judson Hoover move a 55-gallon container from that unit on Aug. 28 and on Aug. 31, police executed a search warrant on a second unit rented by the defendant on Strawberry Lane in Louisville where they found the deceased victim in a 55-gallon container.
An autopsy showed she died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso, consistent with the witness report that she had been struck in the head multiple times with Judson's foot and in the stomach with a weapon.
"The city of New Albany and the New Albany Police Department offer condolences to the family of Rebecca Hoover," Chief Bailey said during the news conference.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane commended the police department on their fast and efficient work, he said, adding that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty.
"The New Albany Police Department did a truly outstanding job in this case," he said. "I am profoundly sad for the family of Rebecca Hoover."
Judson Hoover has a separate pending case in Floyd County; he was charged April 7 with a level 6 felony for domestic battery in the presence of a minor and a level 6 felony for strangulation. In that case, court records show Rebecca Hoover had been trying to get him to leave the house when he knocked her to the ground and kicked her in the head, neck and face 15 to 20 times, using his foot to apply pressure to her neck.
A Floyd County warrant was issued April 13 for Judson Hoover in that case; he was arrested April 17 and released April 18 after paying 10% of a $10,000 bond. A pretrial conference on those charges is scheduled for Sept. 22.
There was previously a no contact order against Judson Hoover in that case; however no order was in place at the time of Rebecca Hoover's death.
Court records also show Judson Hoover filed a petition for divorce Aug. 3 and that Rebecca Hoover failed to attend the first hearing Aug. 21. The court granted custody of the children and temporary possession of the couple’s home to Judson Hoover in accordance with a provisional order he had filed the day of the divorce petition.
Hoover has an initial hearing at 1:30 today in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1.
