NEW ALBANY — A New Albany man arrested Monday in connection with his wife's death is being held in Floyd County jail without bond until charges are filed later this week.
Judson Hoover, 50, appeared for an advisement of rights hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Superior Court No. 1, where Judge Susan Orth set an initial hearing for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The state has also requested a 58-hour continuance to file charges.
Hudson was arrested Monday night and preliminarily charged with murder in the death of his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Ruth Hoover. Police put out an alert over the weekend seeking the whereabouts of Rebecca, who was last seen Aug. 2.
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey are expected to provide more information in the case during a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Hoover has a separate pending case in Floyd County in which he was charged April 7 with a level 6 felony for domestic battery and a level 6 felony for strangulation. Court records show police were called to the couple's New Albany home that day on report of a battery.
Rebecca Hoover told investigators she had been trying to get Judson to leave the house when he knocked her to the ground and struck her 15 to 20 times in the head, neck and face, using his foot to apply pressure to her throat. Police stated in court records this happened in front of the couple's children, one of whom sought help at a neighbor's house.
A Floyd County warrant was issued April 13 for Judson Hoover in that case; he was arrested April 17 and released April 18 after paying 10% of a $10,000 bond. A pretrial conference on those charges is scheduled for Sept. 22.
Court records also show Judson Hoover filed a petition for divorce Aug. 3, and that a summons was left for Rebecca Hoover at her door by the sheriff's department. The records also show that the victim failed to attend a hearing in the divorce Aug. 21, when the court granted custody of the children and temporary possession of the couple's home to Judson Hoover in accordance with a provisional order he had filed the day of the divorce petition.
Social media shows Judson Hoover was employed at an electrical construction company in Louisville at the time of his arrest.
