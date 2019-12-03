NEW ALBANY — A car fire caused the State Street McDonald's to close temporarily Tuesday morning.
The blaze erupted just before 9 a.m., originating from a Ram pickup truck waiting in line during the morning's breakfast rush.
According to a McDonald's representative on site, none of the workers and patrons present were injured by the flames — including the woman who was working the window directly next to where the fire started — with the representative adding that her team was "just happy everyone is safe." The driver also escaped from the vehicle injury-free.
The fast-food restaurant shut down until the health department cleared the site following clean-up. By midday, it was back to business as usual. One section of glass had been replaced by wood, but service was being rendered at both windows of the drive-thru.
John Fogel, Jr., said he was inside of the establishment at the time of the incident, along with roughly 20 to 25 other customers.
“I was getting a cup of coffee, and all of a sudden I heard ‘boom,’ like it shook the building," he said. "I seen this smoke rolling over. Someone came out and said, 'there’s a truck on fire in the drive-thru.’ I came out and was like, ‘oh my God.’”
All of the customers were then evacuated from the building.
While the truck was towed away, damage to the building appeared to be minor and cosmetic. The area immediately surrounding the first drive-thru window will need to be repaired, but the structure's integrity was not affected.
