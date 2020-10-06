NEW ALBANY — A New Albany pilot who pleaded guilty to child exploitation in September was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday in Floyd County.
Robert W. Brown, 48, pleaded guilty just under a month ago to three level 4 felonies for child exploitation related to sexual images of children found on devices belonging to him. According to the plea agreement, two other charges for possession of child pornography were dropped, along with two other related pending cases.
He was arrested in January following an investigation prompted by Brown's ex-girlfriend, who found pornographic images and videos of children on his iPad.
Floyd County Superior Court No. 1 Judge Susan Orth sentenced Brown to 10 years for each count, to be served consecutively. This was in line with what Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Evan Bardach had requested. Defense attorney Richard Rush did not put a number on his recommendation, but requested that the sentence be concurrent and closer to the lower end of the range.
"We feel it's just," Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said following the hearing. "We really believe that that was the correct outcome. We're very thankful the judge saw it from our point of view."
Brown could have been sentenced to two to 36 years. Defense attorney Rush said while he didn't expected the minimum two-year sentence to be imposed, he didn't expect the stiff sentence Brown was given.
"I thought it was a bit heavy," Rush said. "It was at the upper end of what the judge could have chose." He said that while Brown knew it was within the judge's right to impose the longer sentence under the blind plea agreement, "nobody would enter into a blind plea if they thought the judge was going to give them something close to the maximum sentence. So clearly he's disappointed."
Brown's ex-girlfriend was the first of three state's witnesses to take the stand Tuesday during Brown's sentencing; the defense team also called nine witnesses, most of whom were family members who spoke to Brown's strong character.
The former girlfriend testified that in December 2018, she had been staying at Brown's house overnight while he was away and guessed the password to his iPad, finding multiple photo folders including some with child pornography. There were other photos she said were not sexual but inappropriate — shots taken of neighborhood and other children.
New Albany Police Detective Phil Kaiser, lead on the case, said he'd sought more than 20 search warrants for devices belonging to Brown — including his phone, iPad, computer and flash drives.
He said eight or nine of the devices had pornography, some of it what he termed as "normal," between adults. Other photos included ones taken of children at public places like Community Park and the play area of a fast food restaurant, which were later zoomed in and cropped to focus on the children's crotch or buttocks. Other photos and videos found on his devices depicted child sexual abuse, according to investigators.
Kaiser called it the "most disturbing case I have ever had, period," he said, based on the number of images and videos found and the acts he said were depicted in them. "You name it, I saw it on there."
Family members, including Brown's mother, sister, brother in law and two teenage nieces, were among those to testify on Brown's behalf.
"I know my brother is remorseful," his sister testified. "I know he's really sorry."
His mother testified that Brown had suffered a childhood marked with sexual and physical abuse by his father, who had threatened to kill her if Brown told anyone what was happening.
"He's a good person and I know what the charges are," another family member testified. "I know why we're here, but I just want to say there's much more to him."
Rush said it was powerful to have family and friends there to show support, despite the gravity of the charges.
"I think when you show up with the nature of these charges — because they are disturbing — ...I think it is a testament to that there are some people out there who have unconditional love," Rush said.
Before the judge handed down her sentence, attorneys argued what should be considered. Among the aggravating factors argued by Bardach was that Brown had had the material on his devices for at least the past seven years and had admitted to downloading child pornography in the 1990s.
"He has no remorse for any of these victims," Bardach said, adding that with having a law degree, "He knew exactly what he was doing, he knew what he was getting into, and he did it anyway."
Brown graduated from University of Louisville with a Juris Doctor and was scheduled to take the bar exam in June.
Defense attorney Rush spoke to Brown's history of sexual abuse as a child as a mitigating factor to be taken into account by the judge.
"Does it justify it? No. Does it excuse it? No. But it does help explain it," Rush said.
Brown spoke for a few minutes just before the sentencing, apologizing to his family, the prosecution and defense attorneys.
"I've owned it and I'm owning it right now in front of my family and everyone sitting behind me," Brown said.
To the judge he said although words can't describe his remorse, "Before you hand down your sentence, I need you to know I'm sorry," he said.
Judge Orth said she had given much consideration to the case, and said even though Brown has not been convicted of creating new child pornography with victims in person, his consumption of it helps perpetuate the system.
"These are only victims because there is a market for child pornography," she said, adding that the separate case in which Brown was charged for violating a no contact order with his ex-girlfriend showed a "disdain for the court...[and] disdain for the law," Orth said.
Brown has 30 days to file an appeal of the sentence; he cannot appeal the conviction since he pleaded guilty to the charges.
"I think it's relatively certain that Mr. Brown is going to appeal the sentencing; why wouldn't he?" Rush said. "He has absolutely nothing to lose."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.