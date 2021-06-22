CLARK COUNTY — Two new Clark County judges are making preparations to take the bench July 1, following their appointments Tuesday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Clark County Chief Public Defender Abraham F.A. Navarro, and Kyle P. Williams, chief counsel in Region 15 for the Indiana Department of Child Services, were selected from a pool of eight candidates to preside over Clark County Superior Court Nos. 5 and 6 when they are implemented at the start of next month.
The new courts were created during the 2020 Indiana legislative session, out of a need to bring Clark County closer to the number of judicial officers the state supreme court says it needs for its traditionally heavy case loads. Initially designated as superior courts, they will transition to circuit courts like the four already in place in Clark County in 2025, following the first election.
While both will have a lot of work over the next 10 days to both prepare the new courts and transition away from the work in their current roles, they say they're grateful for the opportunity and ready to hit the ground running.
"I'm extremely honored and humbled," Williams said.
"I was among very great company so just to be picked among that is an honor," Navarro said. "It's exciting, it's surreal. I'm grateful This is going to be quite the challenge but I'm up for it."
Navarro, who has extensive experience in multiple courtroom roles — he was a prosecutor for 14 years, served as Clark County Circuit Court judge and is now chief public defender — has been assigned to the high volume Superior Court No. 5, which will handle divorces and misdemeanors other that DUIs.
"I've sat in all three chairs metaphorically, in the courtroom," Navarro said. "My career has prepared me for this moment.
"When preparation and opportunity meet, that's the very definition of good timing."
He said his past and current roles have "always given me a deep reverence for the position," Navarro said. "It's something I've always wanted to do and have in the past. To do so again is a blessing."
Williams, who has 30 years' experience in criminal and civil cases across Indiana and Kentucky, will preside over Superior Court No. 6, which will handle all civil cases.
"I've spent the past two years managing lawyers in six counties for the Department of Child Services, [so] I bring that managerial experience dealing with different judges and different court styles," Williams said.
"[I will] put all of that experience to work."
As to why he sought the bench, Williams said it's been a lifelong goal realized.
"My great great grandfather was judge of White Circuit Court at the turn of the last century, so when I graduated high school and thought about a career, that's what I decided to do," he said.
And in his work to date, "my experience has been that I haven't turned a case away for the reason that I might learn something from it that could work when I eventually got on the bench. This day is here."
Between now and July 1, the new judges will be working with the existing judicial officers, including Vicki Carmichael, presiding judge over the unified Clark County circuit courts, on making a smooth transition. They'll also need to work with the Clark County Council on securing budgets — as superior courts, theirs will be separate from the circuit courts' combined budget.
