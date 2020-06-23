JEFFERSONVILLE — There were no injuries following a fire in the clubhouse at Elk Run Golf Course early Tuesday.
Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said a report came in at 6:45 a.m. of a structure fire in the 1800 block of Charlestown Pike. On arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the clubhouse and began attacking the fire.
Ames said it is believed that the fire originated in the area of the kitchen ceiling and while the exact cause remains under investigation, he said they have not ruled out the potential for a lightening strike during the early morning storms.
Co-owner Jim Bradshaw was at the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon as crews surveyed damage of the building, which was built in the 1960s.
"The building is pretty well gone. theres a shell, but that's about it," he said, adding that they won't know more, including whether the building may need to be demolished, until the insurance adjustor come this week. "My opinion, when you get that kind of heat and smoke and water damage, it's pretty bad."
He said the fire was reported by someone driving by, just a few minutes before employees were scheduled to start arriving for work at 7 a.m. Bradshaw said by the time he got on scene, "I couldn't see the clubhouse; it was just engulfed in smoke," he said.
The golf course was closed Tuesday but Bradshaw said they were expecting to be able to reopen Wednesday, although for golfing only. The owners and staff will be getting temporary work spaces outside for the business office and pro shop. The full kitchen and restaurant that were in the clubhouse are no longer in service, and owners are looking at whether they'll be able to serve drinks to guests. They're also looking into a way to serve food in another capacity.
"That's what we're working on now, trying to figure out 'OK, how are we going to do this,'" Bradshaw said.
He added that while it's a loss to the owners, the memories that come with that building over the past half century hurt, too. It's been home to many events such as wedding receptions and other celebrations. He said he's grateful no one was injured.
"I've been around here since the early 70s playing golf here," he said. "[There are] a lot of memories. It's devastating from that standpoint but no one was hurt so we're so thankful."
For the most up to date information on what is offered at Elk Run, check their Facebook page.
