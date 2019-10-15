FLOYD COUNTY — No students were injured following an accident on Interstate 265 West, near the Grant Line Road ramp in Floyd County, Tuesday morning.
According to Eric Reed, transportation director for the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp., 47 Prosser students were on board, stopped in traffic due to a wreck ahead on the interstate when the bus was rear ended around 8:15 a.m. All students were evaluated by school officials and EMS on the scene, Reed said, who added that none were injured.
Prosser Principal Nancy Campbell said parents of all the students involved were notified. The students, who were en route to Jasper for a field trip, were transported back to Prosser via another bus. All returned to school, according to Campbell. The bus involved will undergo an inspection prior to transporting students, Reed said. He said the bus suffered a bent bumper.
There was no update on the condition of the driver.
Indiana State Police are investigating the accident.
