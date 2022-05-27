ISP Suitcase

Investigators said the body of the child found in Washington County in April was inside the hard-case suitcase shown above. The suitcase was located in the 7000 block of East Holder Road. It measures between 41 and 42 inches high with the handle extended.

 Provided by Indiana State Police

The Indiana State Police are delivering an update on the case involving a child's body found in a suitcase in Washington County in April. We are live streaming the conference.

Tags

Trending Video