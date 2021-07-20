Mask controversies nationwide as school starts
Students in Wichita, Kansas, public schools can ditch the masks when classes begin. Detroit public schools will probably require them unless everyone in a room is vaccinated. In Pittsburgh, masks will likely be required regardless of vaccination status. And in some states, schools cannot mandate face coverings under any circumstances.
With COVID-19 cases soaring nationwide, school districts across the U.S. are yet again confronting the realities of a polarized country and the lingering pandemic as they navigate mask requirements, vaccine rules and social distancing requirements for the fast-approaching new school year.
The spread of the delta variant and the deep political divisions over the outbreak have complicated decisions in districts from coast to coast. Some conservative states, lawmakers have banned districts from requiring masks despite outcry from medical professionals. Schools are weighing a variety of plans to manage junior high and middle school classrooms filled with both vaccinated and unvaccinated students.
“I’m so frustrated that it’s become a political issue because it shouldn’t be. It’s science,” said Mary Tuttle, who operates an Indianapolis in-home day care center and has watched the debate in her state over vaccines and masks.
The Indianapolis district has not yet announced its mask policy, but she hopes they will be required. She worries that the delta variant could lead to a return to in-home learning, which caused her 10-year-old daughter to become depressed and anxious last year.
The vaccine has not been approved for children under 12. If it shown to be safe and effective for younger ages, vaccine manufacturers may seek emergency authorization sometime this fall or winter.
Adding to the concerns is a rise in cases overall — sharply in some states, including Arkansas, which won’t let schools require masks. Public health researchers on Tuesday called Arkansas’ rapidly climbing infections and hospitalizations a “raging forest fire,” and the state’s top health official warned of significant future outbreaks in schools.
Arkansas leads the country in new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers, and it has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with only 35% of the population fully vaccinated.
Weekly tallies by the American Academy of Pediatrics based on state reports show that COVID-19 cases in kids increased nationally in July after a couple of months of declines. The most recent data shows a 1% increase from July 1 to July 15, representing 43,000 additional cases.
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said the fact that some states refuse to allow mask requirements “is just plain wrong.” She said the organization has embraced recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including masking for those who are not vaccinated and other mitigation steps such as 3-feet physical distancing, ventilation and testing.
But school officials say masking decisions have been complicated by conflicting advice from public health officials.
The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. The CDC earlier this month recommended mask-wearing indoors only for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated.
— The Associated Press
60% of Purdue students, 66% of workers fully vaccinated
Pledging to do their part for a staged return to normalcy on Purdue University’s West Lafayette campus this fall, 60% of incoming Purdue students and 66% of Purdue employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have submitted proof four weeks in advance of the Aug. 13 fall semester deadline.
Purdue announced the figures Tuesday in its first release of overall campus vaccination rates.
Calling it a “personal choice approach” for what is expected to be another record year of enrollment at the West Lafayette campus, Purdue is strongly encouraging all students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they can.
“We are grateful to all the Purdue students and employees who have voluntarily chosen to get the vaccine and uploaded their documentation already. But there’s still a lot more work to do, and we anticipate many more will do the same before that first day of fall semester classes when our campus community swells to more than 50,000 students, faculty and staff,” said Eric Barker, dean of the College of Pharmacy and leader of the Protect Purdue Health Monitoring and Surveillance team.
As the pandemic persists, the key to upholding the Protect Purdue Pledge for students, faculty and staff will be choosing to be vaccinated and submitting valid proof by Aug. 13 or taking part in routine surveillance testing, which will begin on Aug. 23, the first day of classes, and could be as frequent as weekly. Only employees designated ‘100% remote’ will be exempt from routine surveillance testing.
To date, vaccination rates for Purdue students are running at nearly twice the rate compared with individuals ages 16-29 across the state. The Indiana Department of Health reports that 32.7% of those age 16-19, 34.9% of those age 20-24, and 31.8% of those age 25-29 are fully vaccinated in the state.
For those who haven’t yet submitted their documentation, there’s still time to get a COVID-19 vaccine by the Aug. 13 verification deadline and be excused from routine surveillance testing from the beginning. By getting the vaccine and submitting documentation, students and employees can avoid possibly disrupting their studies or work in the event they are exposed to the coronavirus.
Individuals not vaccinated who have a high-risk exposure must quarantine for 14 days and will not be allowed to attend classes or report to work, regardless of symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a high-risk exposure as coming within 6 feet of an infected individual for 15 minutes or more where both individuals are not wearing masks.
— From Purdue University
Appeal filed by students in IU vaccine mandate case
Indiana University students, represented by America’s Frontline Doctors and The Bopp Law Firm, appealed Tuesday a federal judge’s ruling that refused to put Indiana University’s COVID vaccination mandate on hold until the end of the lawsuit. The students also asked that the district court prevent Indiana University from enforcing its vaccination nandate while the appeal is pending.
In May of this year, IU announced it will require all students, faculty, and staff to receive COVID vaccinations before they can return to IU for the fall semester with limited exemptions for those with religious or medical exemptions. In June, The Bopp Law Firm, on behalf of IU students, filed a lawsuit against IU to preserve students’ rights to bodily integrity and autonomy, due process, and the right to consent to medical treatment.
In a ruling dated Sunday, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty in South Bend rejected a request from eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they pursue a lawsuit claiming that the university’s policy violated their constitutional rights by forcing them to receive unwanted medical treatment.
Leichty wrote that the students haven’t presented evidence showing they could prevail in the case, and that the Constitution “permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty and staff.”
Leichty, who held a hearing on the case last week, said the plaintiffs could seek medical or religious exemptions offered by the university, or they could take the fall semester off or attend another school.
University officials defended the vaccination policy as one “designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff.”
“We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return,” the university said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester.”
“We are committed to continuing the students’ fight,” said James Bopp, Jr. “In addition to appealing, we have asked the district judge to prevent IU from enforcing its mandate while the appeal is pending. Preventing enforcement of this mandate and continuing to fight is the only way to protect these students and guarantee that their fundamental constitutional rights are not violated.”
— From The Bopp Law Firm and The Associated Press
713 more Hoosier COVID cases reported
The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 762,127 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 13,530 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 428 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,637,538 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,635,079 Monday. A total of 11,062,438 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
As of Tuesday, a total of 5,775,357 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,872,825 first doses and 2,902,532 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
— Indiana State Department of Health
