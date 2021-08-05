FLOYD COUNTY — Police have released more details in a fatal crash early Wednesday in Floyd County that involved one car catching fire.
A news release said officers with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department responded just after 6 a.m. to Interstate 265 westbound near Charlestown Road on a report of a vehicle fire with entrapment.
On arrival, officers determined that two cars had been involved in the crash and that one, a man whom police have not yet identified, was dead at the scene. A woman was transported to University of Louisville Health with unknown injuries.
Investigators say that a woman from North Branford was driving a passenger westbound when her car struck an SUV traveling in the same direction in the right lane. Both vehicles left the roadway, landing about 50 feet away, and the SUV caught fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
