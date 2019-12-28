NEW ALBANY — New Albany Police continue to investigate Saturday morning’s shooting incident that occurred at 1608 Bono Road which left one man dead and two others injured.
JaCory Long, 23, of New Albany, died during the incident.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and he believes no public safety threat exists.
Investigator’s are speaking with those involved and witnesses in an attempt to determine exactly what happened, according to the news release. No details of the shooting have been released.
The conditions of the two additional individuals transferred to University of Louisville Hospital are not known, but both are expected to survive.
There have been no arrests made thus far.
“Detectives and officers of the NAPD are working hard today to unravel the events leading up to the shooting and thereafter," Bailey said in the release. "New Albany enjoys a very low rate of violent crime due to the hard work of the men and women of the NAPD. Public safety is the most important part of our NAPD mission and we will ensure the individuals responsible are identified and are held accountable."
