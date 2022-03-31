New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey issued a news release Thursday afternoon confirming one person is dead following a shooting along Conservative Street. Below is the news release:
"At about 11:43 a.m. on today’s date, officers of the New Albany Police Department were sent to 1820 (Apt. A) Conservative St. in New Albany for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival officers discovered two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the individuals, a 42 year old male was deceased and the other, a 36 year old male was transported to U of L hospital in Louisville for treatment. His condition is unknown however he was conscious and speaking with officers at the scene.
A preliminarily investigation has determined there was a dispute between the men at the residence prior to the shots being fired. The specifics of this case remain under investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no additional information can be released at this time.
The NAPD believes all parties have been accounted for and no threat to public safety exists."
NEW ALBANY — Authorities were responding at about noon Thursday to a reported shooting at a residence along Conservative Street in New Albany.
